With an aim to make it easier for Outlook users to share their emails on Microsoft Teams, Microsoft has been working on a new feature for quite some time now. The feature was supposed to become available in March, but that didn’t happen for reasons unknown to us. Now, according to Microsoft 365 roadmap page, that feature is all set to be available for the public by the end of this month.

For those unaware, the feature would allow users to share an email or email thread to a Microsoft Teams channel or person directly from Outlook on the Web, without having to forward the email or export it. Additionally, you’ll be able to start a Teams chat related to a specific email message. The feature will be available for Outlook on the web, Windows, and macOS client of Outlook.

Send a copy of email messages or conversations, including attachments, into Teams chats and channels or start a Teams chat related to a specific email message. Share to Teams supports Outlook on the web, Outlook for Windows, and the new Outlook for Mac Preview.

Do our readers use both Outlook and Microsoft Teams? If yes., do you find the feature useful? Let us know down in the comments.