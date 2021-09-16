ServiceNow’s new Employee Center app now available in Microsoft Teams

ServiceNow today announced a new collaborative app for its Employee Center that integrates with Microsoft Teams. This new Employee Center app will provide employees a single, unified portal to find information, get help across departments – including IT, HR, facilities, procurement and legal.

The new app includes:

Meeting integration—embed incident details and communication tasks directly into Teams for shared understanding and rapid collaboration.

A personal app—ServiceNow’s industry-leading workflows for HR, IT, and legal information.

Chatbots—providing a single virtual agent that assists with HR, IT, legal and more.

Actionable notifications—enabling employees to take action on key notifications without leaving Teams.

“With more than 250 million monthly active users, Teams has become a cornerstone for employees around the globe in navigating hybrid work,” said Jared Spataro, corporate vice president of Modern Work at Microsoft. “Today’s announcement builds on our longstanding relationship with ServiceNow, bringing together the power of Teams with ServiceNow to develop a collaborative app designed to help customers and their workforces communicate, collaborate, and innovate more efficiently.”

“Employees simply aren’t going back to old ways of working, which is why employers must provide the digital workflows and collaboration tools to make them productive in any workplace environment — whether that’s fully remote or in an office,” said Blake McConnell, senior vice president of Employee Workflow Products at ServiceNow. “By embedding ServiceNow Employee Center within Microsoft Teams, we are improving the employee experience no matter where they’re working. Employees can act on the right information at the right time within the tools they’re already using. It is imperative to help employees find better balance and keep them creative, productive, and engaged.”

Source: Microsoft, ServiceNow