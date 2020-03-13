Sennheiser takes on Apple AirPods Pro with the new MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 headphones

Sennheiser today announced the new MOMENTUM True Wireless 2, the next generation true wireless headphones that will compete with Apple AirPods Pro. With this new model, Sennheiser has added Active Noise Cancellation support, refined ergonomics and improved battery life to 7 hours.

Sennheiser has included 7mm dynamic drivers that deliver stereo sound with deep bass, natural mids and clear, detailed treble. Users can customize the sound profile using the built-in equalizer and Sennheiser’s Smart Control App. The MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 also features the Transparent Hearing feature lets you hear outside ambient sound at a touch. Sennheiser also claims that MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 will offer 7 hours of playback time and up to 28 hours when using the case.

Sennheiser has also improved the design of these headphones for more comfort.

The exquisitely crafted earbuds are 2mm smaller than the previous model to improve ergonomics for the best possible fit and to minimize fatigue. And they look great too, featuring premium materials such as the iconic Sennheiser spin design rendered in a high-quality metallic finish and gold-plated charging pins.

MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 will be available for $299.95 in black from April. The white color variant will be available later.

Source: Sennheiser