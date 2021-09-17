Ahead of their appearance at the Tokyo Game Show, SEGA has begun teasing a new mobile RPG which is due to be revealed at the event.

Announced with a brief teaser video and website, there aren’t many details surrounding SEGA’s RPG, but we’ll thankfully not be kept in the dark for too long, as more is due to be revealed on the 1st of October during SEGA’s presentation at the Tokyo Game Show.

To give us some hint of what the game is about, there is thankfully a voiceover to the trailer, which has been translated by VGC, that reveals the game should feel like a “pen and paper” RPG.

The full voiceover is as follows: