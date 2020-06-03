SEGA announces Game Gear Micro that seems a bit too micro

SEGA has revealed that they will be releasing a mini version of the classic chunkyboy Game Gear handheld in the form of the Game Gear Micro. It’s a Game Gear for ants!

Launching in Japan on October 6th, the shrunken down version of SEGA‘s infamously GIGANTIC portable Mega Drive will be released to celebrate the system’s 30th anniversary that I’m sure six people remembered.

Releasing in four variants, each Game Gear Micro will come with unique collections of four games. If you want to grab every game, you’ll have to grab four different Game Gear Micro which is definitely more Game Gears than you’d ever want in your house. At least four of these mini boyos will still be collectively smaller than an original system.

Here’s a list of all the games you can get if you import the tiny thing:

Black Console

Sonic the Hedgehog

Puyo Puyotsu

Outrun

Royal Stone aka Crystal Warriors

Yellow Console

Shining Force

Shining Force 2

Shining Force 3

Nazo Puyo: Arle no Roux

Red Console

Last Bible

Last Bible that has an S on the title screen I dunno I can’t read Japanese

Columns

GG Shinobi

Blue Console

Sonic and Tails

Baku Baku Animal

Sylvan Tail

Gunstar Heroes (That’s a good one!)

The Game Gear Micro displays all of these lovely games on a miniscule one-inch screen that you’ll barely be able to see. However, you’ll be able to attach a big stupid magnifying screen thing so that you can see it.

Just make a bigger screen, innit.