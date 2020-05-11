Microsoft introduces new screen recording tool in Microsoft Stream

You can now create short screen recordings of up to 15 minutes in Microsoft Stream without any additional software. This new screen recording feature is now rolling out to customers. Microsoft mentioned that more features like editing capabilities will be coming soon.

Here’s how it works:

Just open the latest version of Edge or Chrome and your Stream portal then, from the Create dropdown list, select Record screen .

dropdown list, select . Video creators can use options to record any window or screen, add mic or system audio, and include webcam for a personal touch.

Screen Recorder works on the following browsers:

Microsoft Edge for Windows 10 Microsoft Edge, version 79 and above on Windows 10 and macOS

Google Chrome, version 74 and above on Windows 10 and macOS

Safari on MacOS is not supported

Microsoft Stream Mobile on iOS and Android is not supported in mobile browsers

Other limitations:

Recording system audio is available only on Windows, not macOS

Including the camera in the recording is available only when recording the entire screen, not when recording an application window or browser tab.

Screen recordings are limited to a maximum length of 15 minutes. For longer content, break up your video into shorter segments.

Source: Microsoft