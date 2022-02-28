Scathe is coming to Xbox Series X|S later this year, and we can’t wait for it. This new project is the product of a Scotland-based three-person dev team, which teamed up with Kwalee. It promises an intense, blood-soaked FPS filled with the deadliest demons and superb graphics.

In the game, players would play the role of Scathe, the Enforcer of the legions of Hell, who possesses brute strength and extreme speed. Geared with an insanely powerful arsenal of weapons with devastating secondary fire, players would need to take down Hell’s most grotesque abominations as they find the right path to an unbelievably complex maze. You can spew hellfire with the Hot Hatch or slice through endless evil with the Bow Blade. Do everything to survive.

In each step of your journey in this hell, you need to be flexible to dodge bullets and all the dangers continuously emerging from all sides. Your reflex is the key to your survival as you collect runes and uncover secrets in this world where everything is trying to kill you.

As you advance in the brutal single-player campaign, do not forget to collect the hellstones. However, getting the hellstones isn’t that simple: they are protected by powerful Guardians you need to face first. You can enlist the help of your friends through the drop-in/drop-out online co-op gameplay. But be careful: the full crossplay online multiplayer means you’ll be sharing the same pool of lives with friends!

For the latest development news and conversation about Scathe, you can join the official Scathe Discord channel and follow the game’s social media channels on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.