Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan will discuss about the new era of hybrid work next week

On Thursday, Sept. 9, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky will be having a conversation on the trends shaping the future of work and new era of hybrid work. Both of them will be sharing new data insights and product innovations to help organizations navigate the road ahead.

We are all experiencing a once-in-a-generation shift in how, when, and where we work. Every leader is focused on navigating the move to hybrid work, the evolving Delta variant situation, and the shifting talent marketplace.

You can watch the event at 8 a.m. PT from the source link below.

