SAP nabs new chief design officer from Microsoft

SAP today announced that Benedikt Lehnert will join SAP as chief design officer effective January 1, 2021. At SAP, Benedikt will define one design system, incorporate the needs of customers and end users, and work with SAP’s engineering teams to realize a design-led development.

At Microsoft, Benedikt was the director of product design for Microsoft’s Fluent, Office, Fluid and Microsoft 365 Experiences, leading the evolution of Microsoft’s design language and system, and delivering cross-platform productivity services across the company’s wide range of products. Previous to this, Benedikt was the Director of Product Design for Outlook at Microsoft. Benedikt joined Microsoft in 2015 through the acquisition of Wunderlist.

“With his experience, Benedikt is perfectly equipped for this role,” said Jan Gilg, president, SAP S/4HANA. “He was crucial in leading the evolution of Microsoft’s design language and system and delivering cross-platform productivity services across the company’s wide range of products.”

