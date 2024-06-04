SAP and Microsoft unite Generative AI Copilots to transform workflows

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

During the SAP Sapphire event, there was an announcement about a significant integration between SAP and Microsoft. This new joining would link their generative AI copilots Joule and Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft 365 in a deep, two-way manner to redefine productivity by offering easy entry to business data and context understanding across both SAP business applications along with all tools found within Microsoft 365 suite. For example, using Copilot for Microsoft 365 and Joule, a user can book a flight using SAP Concur and Joule, and Joule can block their calendar in Microsoft Outlook.

Key Highlights:

Unified AI Experience: By combining Joule and Microsoft Copilot, employees will be able to use them together at the same time. This will make their work more efficient in the systems they have already set up.

Better Decision-Making: The merging of enterprise data from SAP with contextual knowledge from Microsoft 365 will provide users with more detailed understanding for making better decisions.

Greater Efficiency: The collaboration intends to discover fresh methods for enhancing efficiency.

“Microsoft and SAP are committed to providing world-class solutions to help our customers solve their most fundamental business challenges,” said Scott Guthrie, executive vice president of Cloud + AI at Microsoft. “The integration of Microsoft Copilot and Joule brings together the power of generative AI to unlock greater employee productivity and will enable enterprises to accelerate customer-centric innovation in a unified experience.”