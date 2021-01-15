Update: SNK’s Samurai Shodown will be updated to run at 120fps on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S this March.

Originally revealed during the Tokyo Game Show celebrations, this exclusive next-gen update will see doubled framerates for the fantastic fighting game.

Owners of the Xbox One version of the game will get free update to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S version on March 16th. All previously purchased DLC will also be playable without issue on the next-gen version.

Original Story: SNK has revealed that there will be a free Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X and S upgrade this Winter.

Revealed through a press release, the beloved fighting game reboot will see an “exclusive” upgrade for Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

“The Xbox Series X|S is Microsoft’s most innovative and cutting-edge next-gen console which is ramping up to hit the market soon, and I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of its massive presence in the gaming community,” said Samurai Shodown Producer, Yasuyuki Oda.

There’s no news on what framerates and resolutions are going to be available for the each system in the upcoming Samurai Shodown Xbox Series X and S upgrade or if the upgrade’s exclusivity is timed or not.

Check out the trailer below: