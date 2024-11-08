Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Samsung has filed a patent application for its tri-fold smartphone amid rumors that the South Korean tech giant is entering the market.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently published a 25-page technical document about Samsung’s latest device. The document, filed in July 2021 but published in November 2024, details Samsung’s design for a flexible, foldable display with improved durability and resilience in both folded and unfolded states.

Or, in other words, it hints at a tri-fold phone, which you can see some of the sketches of the concept below:

As seen above, this design uses a specialized barrier layer with strategically placed openings that make folding easier and reduce strain on the screen. Supporting plates and adhesive layers are made from durable materials like stainless steel or glass to add stability & help the screen stay reliable whether it’s folded or open.

To reduce reflections, as Samsung says, the display panel includes an anti-reflection layer made of synthetic resin or other materials, along with a transparent window. The device also has layers underneath the display, including a barrier layer to prevent foreign substances from damaging the screen and a cushion layer for protection.

Huawei might have crushed Samsung’s hope of becoming the trend-setter & starter of tri-fold phones, especially with a staggering 3 million pre-orders just before its launch. But, we may be getting closer to seeing the South Korean tech giant entering the market.

Previously, exclusive reports out of Korean ZDNet say that Samsung was reportedly working on a new tri-fold phone, which could launch in 2025. The phone will have a screen that folds twice (like in this design), similar to Huawei’s Mate XT, but will be available globally. And if that happens, this new model could be part of Samsung’s plan to increase OLED panel shipments next year.