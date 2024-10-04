Samsung's PM9E1, its latest AI-friendly SSD, dramatically boosts speeds by up to 14.5GB/s

The PM9E1 features speeds of up to 14.5GB/s read and 13GB/s write.

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Samsung has finally started the mass production of its latest PCle 5.0 SSD, the PM9E1, optimized for AI apps.

What’s so good about the latest SSD, though? The South Korean tech giant boasts that the latest NVMe Gen 5 SSD features a 5nm controller and 8th-gen V-NAND for it to deliver performance with sequential read and write speeds up to 14.5GB/s and 13GB/s, respectively.

That for sure doubles from the previous generation’s speed, the PM9A1, and it also comes with up to 4TB capacity. It also boasts 50% better power efficiency, which is ideal for data-heavy tasks like AI content, large language models (LLMs), and high-res video processing.

” This powerful performance enables faster data transfer even with data-intensive AI applications, allowing a 14GB large language model (LLM) to be transferred from the SSD to DRAM in less than a second,” Samsung says.

The announcement came just in time with the forthcoming Black Friday 2024, but unfortunately, it seems like the SSD is made for enterprise users with no confirmed pricing or release date.

Compared to the latest PM9E1’s speeds, the PM9A1 had 7GBs/ read and 5.2GB/s write speeds with PCIe 4.0. It was also available in capacities of up to 2TB compared to PM9E1’s 4TB.

Earlier in June, Samsung also launched its new LPDDR5X DRAM, which runs at 10.7 GB/s. This DRAM improves power use and performance by over 25% for longer battery life and better on-device AI performance.