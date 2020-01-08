Samsung’s new portable SSD T7 Touch comes with built-in fingerprint sensor to secure the stored content

At CES 2020, Samsung today announced the new Portable SSD T7 Touch, a sleek portable SSD with great transfer speeds based on the USB 3.2 Gen 2 standard. The main highlight of this new portable SSD is its built-in fingerprint sensor that will help you in keeping the content secure easily. Samsung also supports password protection and AES 256-bit hardware encryption in this SSD. The ‘Motion LED’ in this SSD will allow users to know the status of the device with a simple glance.

The T7 Touch comes with a read speed of 1,050MB/s and a write speed of 1,000MB/s. The aluminum casing makes it durable and the 58 grams weight makes it easy for users to carry around. Samsung mentioned that Portable SSD T7 Touch will be available in a black or silver finish, 500GB, 1TB and 2TB  storage sizes. Samsung is including a USB Type-C-to-C cable and a USB Type-C-to-A cable for seamless connectivity. Finally, Samsung is offering a three-year limited warranty for this product.

Samsung Portable SSD T7 Touch 500GB will cost $129.99, 1TB will cost $229.99 and the 2TB will cost $399.99. You will be able to buy this portable SSD later this month in over 30 countries.

Samsung is also planning to release Portable SSD T7 ( T7 Touch without the fingerprint reader) in the second quarter this year.

Tech specs of T7 Touch and T7:

CategorySamsung Portable SSD T7 TouchSamsung Portable SSD T7
Capacity2TB/1TB/500GB
InterfaceUSB 3.2 (Gen 2, 10Gbps) with backward compatibility
Dimensions (LxWxH)85 x 57 x 8.0mm (3.3 x 2.2 x 0.3 inches)
Weight58 grams (2.0 oz)
Transfer SpeedUp to 1,050 MB/s
UASP ModeSupported
EncryptionAES 256-bit hardware data encryption
SecurityPassword Protection S/WPassword Protection S/W
Fingerprint Recognition
SoftwareSamsung Portable SSD Software 1.0[1]
CertificationsCE, BSMI, KC, VCCI, C-tick, FCC, IC, UL, TUV, CB
RoHS ComplianceRoHS2
ColorsBlack & SilverTBD
ConnectivityUSB type-C-to-C, USB type-C-to-A
WarrantyThree (3) Year Limited Warranty[2]

Source: Samsung

