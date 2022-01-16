As is the new normal, Samsung’s S22 range, which is expected to be dropped in around 3 weeks, will not come bundled with a charger, but that does not mean Samsung does not have one to sell you.
The company is set to release a new compact charger designed to work well with the Samsung Galaxy S22.
The Samsung 45W Power Adapter (Product code: EP-T451), which is listed on Samsung Netherlands’s website, has the following features:
- Up to 45W Charging
- Super Fast Charging 2.0
- 30% more compact than predecessor
- Protects device against overcharging and high temperatures
The charger, which comes with 1.8m of USB-C cable, is also listed at online retailer CentralPoint.nl where it will attract the price of 50.82 euro after tax, which would probably translate to $50 in the USA.
We are of course still waiting for handsets to drop $50 in price now chargers are no longer included.
via LGD