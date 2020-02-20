Samsung smartphone users around the world are receiving a mysterious Find My Mobile notification, many without even having signed up to the service.

The notification consists of 1 and 1 characters vertically aligned and is being received as widely as Germany, Canada, Philippines and Australia, according to posters on a Reddit forum.

It seems likely that Samsung had a glitch in their service (as one Redditor reports) or a developer was testing the notification service, as happens from time to time, but at the very least Samsung users should know that they are not alone in receiving the strange message and that to Samsung they are No 1 and 1.

Thanks, Caio Doctor for the tip.