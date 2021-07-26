The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will for the first time support Samsung’s S-Pen, but unless you can stow the pen on your device you will likely never carry it around, let alone use it.

The Fold 3 is however too thin for an S-Pen silo, but Samsung seems to have developed a pretty good solution, with their official S-Pen Case for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, as leaked by 91Mobiles.

Gallery

The S-Pen is stowed in a slot on the hinge of the handset and while it will make it impossible to lay the device flat, it will probably make it more secure to hold in your hand.

What do our readers think of Samsung’s solution? Let us know below.

via SamMobile