We have recently started hearing about Samsung’s new type of foldable phone that has a mechanism to make the two displays slide into reach other. Currently, all kinds of rumors are flying related to Samsung’s “third” foldable product line, and we don’t know which one to believe.

Leaker Ice universe recently claimed that Samsung’s new sliding foldable phone bears the codename “Diamond.” Challenging the leaker is a reliable analyst Ross Young with the latter saying that codename “Diamond” is for the upcoming Galaxy S23 series and not for the sliding foldable phone.

However, Young didn’t reject the existence of Samsung’s third foldable product line. He said that the type of foldable phone might not debut this year. On the flip side, Ice universe claimed that the new “third” foldable phone would launch in the second half of 2022. Again, we independently confirm whether “Diamond” is a codename for the Galaxy S23.

For the first time, we’re hearing anything about the Galaxy S23, though this is only a small piece of information that provides us with no substantial details about what’ll be inside the phone. Of course, since the Galaxy S23 is a flagship phone, it’s likely to be equipped with all the latest pieces of hardware.

As for a third product line for the foldable device category, Samsung had previously filed a patent showing us what it might look like. Regardless of whether the rumors of a third product line for Samsung foldable devices are true, Samsung will continue to release the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series in the future. The South Korean tech firm is said to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year.

Are you using a foldable phone currently? What are your thoughts on the two displays sliding into each other? Do you think it’s a better form factor than what we have currently? Hit the comments section and share your thoughts.