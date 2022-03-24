Samsung currently has two product lines for foldable phones, including the Galaxy Z Fold series and Galaxy Z Flip series. But the company may be planning to introduce a third product line for the foldable device, according to the latest rumors.

According to leaker Ice universe, the third product line for the Samsung foldable phone is codenamed “Diamond.” The further went on to say that Samsung will officially launch its “third” foldable device in the second half of 2022.

There is not enough clarity on what kind of foldable phone will it be, but the leaker says believes that the “third” foldable product line will be a “scrollable foldable phone.”

Analyst Ross Young had previously said that Samsung would start the production of the sliding foldable device by the end of 2022. However, Young later claimed that the production was delayed. Replying to Ice universe, the analyst said that he’d need to confirm with his sources if the production was brought forward.

At the end of the last year, WIPO published a Samsung patent showing what a sliding foldable phone could be like. This is perhaps why it’s easier for us to believe the latest rumors. While we don’t know what the sliding phone will look like when it launches, the previous patent can give us an idea of the design of the “third” foldable phone.

Regardless of whether the rumors of a third product line for Samsung foldable devices are true, Samsung will continue to release the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series in the future. The South Korean tech firm is said to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 this year.

Are you excited about Samsung’s new sliding foldable phone? Do you think it will be pricier than the existing foldable product lines? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.