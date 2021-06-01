Samsung’s next generation Exynos SoC will feature AMD RDNA 2-based graphics

Back in 2019, Samsung announced partnership with AMD to use custom graphics IP based on the AMD’s highly-scalable RDNA graphics architecture. Today at COMPUTEX 2021, AMD revealed that the first product built on this partnership will be coming this year.

Samsung’s next generation Exynos SoC will feature custom AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based graphics IP that will enable raytracing and variable rate shading capabilities in flagship mobile devices. Samsung is expected to reveal its next generation Exynos SoC in the coming months.

Source: AMD