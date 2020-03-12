Samsung’s upcoming all-solid-state battery would enable an EV with 800km range

Recently, Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) and the Samsung R&D Institute Japan (SRJ) presented a study on next-generation battery solution that would power future electric vehicles and mobile devices. Compared to the current lithium-ion batteries which use liquid electrolytes, Samsung’s all-solid-state batteries utilize solid electrolytes. This enables better energy density and safety.

All-solid-state batteries have their own problems. The lithium metal anodes used in these batteries are prone to trigger the growth of dendrites which reduces the overall lifespan and safety. To avoid this drawback, Samsung is proposing a silver-carbon (Ag-C) composite layer as the anode.

Ag-C layer enabled the battery to support a larger capacity, a longer cycle life, and enhanced its overall safety.

Measuring just 5µm (micrometers) thick, the ultrathin Ag-C nanocomposite layer reduces anode thickness and increases energy density up to 900Wh/L.

The battery size will be approximately 50 percent smaller by volume than a conventional lithium-ion battery.

Samsung claims that its prototype battery cell they have created would enable an EV to travel up to 800km on a single charge with life of over 1,000 charges. Samsung did not provide any information on when this technology will come into production.

Until recently, the top end variant of Model S offered a range of 373 miles. Last month, Tesla started offering Tesla Model S and Model X cars with 390 miles (approximately 630 km) range. Tesla also announced that it will soon unlock the improved range for free via software update for the recently sold Tesla cars. By the time Samsung’s new battery technology comes to the market, I predict Tesla would also reach the 800km range (a 27% increase from the current maximum range).

Source: Samsung