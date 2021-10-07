Samsung 3nm-based chip designs coming in the first half of 2022

During 5th Annual Samsung Foundry Forum, Samsung today confirmed that it will start producing its customers’ first 3nm-based chip designs in the first half of 2022. Also, the second generation of 3nm is expected in 2023. For the first time, Samsung revealed the 2nm process node with MBCFET that is expected to enter mass production in 2025.

Samsung’s first 3nm GAA process node with MBCFET will deliver the following:

Up to 35 percent decrease in area.

30 percent higher performance compared to the 5nm process.

50 percent lower power consumption compared to the 5nm process.

In addition to power, performance and area (PPA) improvements, as its process maturity has increased, 3nm’s logic yield is approaching a similar level to the 4nm process, which is currently in mass production.

Source: Samsung