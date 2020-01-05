Samsung’s 2020 line-up of QLED TVs will have support for NEXTGEN TV (ATSC 3.0) standard

Samsung today announced that its upcoming 2020 QLED 8K television lineup will come with ATSC 3.0 tuners. ATSC 3.0 (commonly known as NEXTGEN TV) is a new television standard developed by the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC). This next-generation standard will deliver higher resolution, better audio and interactive experiences for over-the-air transmission TV broadcasting.

The current ATSC 1.0 standard only supports Full HD transmission of content while the new ATSC 3.0 supports up to 4K resolution. With ATSC 3.0 support, Samsung QLED 8K owners will have the ability to enjoy native 4K TV broadcast content. Also, the ATSC 3.0 supports Multi-Channel Object Audio and Dialogue Enhancement features that offers louder and clearer sound enabling immersive experience.

“Samsung is constantly transforming the technology we put in front of our consumers to give them the ultimate home entertainment experience, so leading this endeavor was a natural step,” said Hyogun Lee, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “NEXTGEN TV powered by ATSC 3.0 enhances the at-home viewing experience for our 2020 QLED 8K owners and beyond. We’re excited to see how the standard steers our broadcast partners into developing content and experiences for our 8K ecosystem. We are just beginning to scratch the surface and are excited about the full potential enabled by ATSC 3.0.”

Even though ATSC 3.0 is not adopted widely right now, buying a TV in 2020 without ATSC 3.0 is not a wise decision. To make sure your TV is future proof, buy a TV that has a ATSC 3.0 tuner.

Source: Samsung