Samsung partners with Xbox to bring a new collection of iconic gaming artwork to Frame TVs

Samsung is the official TV partner of Xbox Series X in the United States and Canada. Samsung yesterday announced a new collaboration with Xbox to bring a new collection of iconic gaming artwork exclusively on The Frame Art Store. Samsung Frame TV owners will be able to enjoy these beautiful artworks for free.

Frame owners will now be able to display beautiful artwork from their favorite games—from Halo to BioShock—in the stunning 4K and incredible lifelike colors that define the Frame viewing experience.

“Our partnership with Samsung allows Frame owners to take a trip through Xbox history and celebrate their favorite games through breathtaking graphic art,” said Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Xbox Global Partnerships. “We’re excited with ‘Xbox Through the Years’ to continue building on our years of successful collaboration with Samsung, now around Xbox Series X, Xbox’s fastest and most powerful console ever.”

