Samsung announces the world’s first 200-megapixel image sensor for premium smartphones

Samsung today announced two new image sensors for premium smartphones. The ISOCELL HP1 is the world’s first 200-megapixel (MP) image sensor with 0.64?m pixels, and the ISOCELL GN5 is the world’s first image sensor to adopt all-directional focusing Dual Pixel Pro technology with two photodiodes in a single 1.0?m pixel. Find the details below.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1:

Based on Samsung’s most advanced 0.64?m-sized pixels, the ISOCELL HP1 brings 200MP ultrahigh resolution in a small package that fits comfortably in today’s handheld devices.

The ISOCELL HP1 features an all-new ChameleonCell technology, a pixel-binning technology that uses a two-by-two, four-by-four or full pixel layout depending on the environment. In a low-lit environment, the HP1 transforms into a 12.5MP image sensor with large 2.56?m pixels by merging 16 neighboring pixels. The newly formed 2.56?m pixel is capable of more light absorption and sensitivity, producing brighter and clearer photos in in-doors or in the evening. In bright outdoor environments, the sensor’s 200-million pixels can capture ultra-high-definition photography on mobile devices.

The ISOCELL HP1 can take 8K videos at 30 frames-per-second (fps) with minimum loss in the field of view. The HP1 merges four neighboring pixels to bring the resolution down to 50MP or 8,192 x 6,144 to take 8K (7,680 x 4,320) videos without the need to crop or scale down the full image resolution.

Samsung ISOCELL GN5:

The ISOCELL GN5 is the industry’s first 1.0?m image sensor to integrate Dual Pixel Pro, an all-directional autofocusing technology, that can substantially boost autofocusing capabilities.

With one million phase-detecting multi-directional photodiodes covering all areas of the sensor, the ISOCELL GN5’s autofocusing becomes instantaneous, enabling sharper images in either bright or low-lit environments.

The image sensor also makes use of Samsung’s proprietary pixel technology, which applies Front Deep Trench Isolation (FDTI) on a Dual Pixel product for the first time in the industry.

Samsung ISOCELL HP1 and GN5 image sensor samples are available for OEMs from today.

Source: Samsung