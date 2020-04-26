Leak: Samsung working on an A-series phone with a pop-up selfie camera

OnLeaks has revealed that Samsung is working on a new mid-range smartphone which will feature a full-bleed screen and a pop-up selfie camera.

Despite pioneering the punch-hole camera, Samsung released the Samsung Galaxy A80 last year with a very elaborate sliding swivel camera.

Now OnLeaks reports (via Pigtou.com) that Samsung is working on a follow-up with a pop-up selfie camera.

Presumably leaked via OEM CAD files, the generated renders make it clear the device will have a full-screen design, 3 rear cameras, rear-mounted fingerprint reader and of course the pop-up camera.

Unfortunately, unlike other A-series handsets, it will not have a headphone jack,

The screen appears to be 6.5 inches, with the handset around 183.5mm in height, 77mm wide and 9.2mm thick.

It has USB-C at the bottom and a speaker grill and noise-cancelling microphones, and on the top, there is what could be an IR blaster.

The handset may hit the market in the next few months, and it is not clear if it will support 5G.

See a video render of the device below: