Samsung announces new Webcam Monitor S4 with Windows Hello certification

Samsung today announced the 24-inch Webcam Monitor S4 (Model Name: S40VA) targeting the new hybrid work environment. This new Webcam Monitor S4 comes with a built-in 2.0-megapixel FHD webcam, 2W dual stereo speakers and a microphone. This monitor also has an infrared camera to support Windows Hello authentication.

Other highlights:

The pop-up camera is revealed by pushing it down into the monitor to make it spring up, creating a simple and seamless experience when video conferencing and connecting with others virtually.

With the monitor working as a USB hub, a USB-connected laptop can allow additional devices to be connected simultaneously, removing any concerns about port shortage.

The ergonomic stand offers maximum productivity and comfort through its design and Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) compatibility. The monitor’s Height Adjustable Stand (HAS), tilt, swivel, and pivot functionality allow users to customize the monitor position to work best for them.

The monitor is also built with Samsung’s flicker-free, low blue light features, which are designed to minimize harmful visual effects that can cause eyestrain after long-term usage.

The monitor offers HDMI, DP, D-Sub and Audio out ports for versatile connectivity options.

Samsung Webcam Monitor S4 is available in the U.S., Europe, South Korea and South East Asia.

Source: Samsung