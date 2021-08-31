Samsung releases WalkieTalkie app for Galaxy Watch users

Samsung yesterday released a new WalkieTalkie app for Galaxy Watch4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic users. The Walkie-Talkie app will allow Galaxy Watch users to have instant conversations with other Galaxy Watch users, just like if they were using a walkie-talkie.

Create an instant Walkie-Talkie channel on your Galaxy Watch and enjoy instant conversations right away with the friends, colleagues, or family members who are in your Contacts and using the Watch.

You can download the WalkieTalkie app here from Play Store.