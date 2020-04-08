Samsung has updated One Hand Operations+ with a new virtual cursor that will allow users to use their Galaxy devices with one hand. The One Hand Operation+ already has a decent set of features that makes it great for one-handed operations.

The virtual cursor, as the name suggests, will add a cursor to the top of the screen which you can control from a virtual pad at the bottom of the screen. This will be particularly great Galaxy S20 series owners as the new Galaxy S series is pretty big for one-handed operations.

The update has bumped the One Hand Operations+ app to version v3.2.43 and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or you can grab the latest APK from APK Mirror.

Via XDA Developers