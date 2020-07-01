New Samsung UV Sterilizer can disinfect your smartphone and other accessories in 10 minutes

Samsung today announced the launch of the new Samsung UV Sterilizer device in Thailand. This new Samsung UV Sterilizer can disinfect 99% of the germs found on the surface of your smartphones, smartwatches, headphones, and other accessories. The Dual UV setup in this device can eliminate pathogens and bacteria on both the sides of a device in a single go. Thanks to its large size (22.8 x 12.8 x 4.9cm), this UV Sterilizer device can even accommodate a huge device like the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Another cool feature of this UV Sterilizer is that it can wirelessly charge your device while the sterilization process is going on. The magnetic cover provides firm closing and provides a stable feel when opening/closing the case.

ITFIT UV sterilizers are laboratory tested and proven. It can kill up to 99% of bacteria within 10 minutes including Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus, Candida albicans.

Samsung UV Sterilizer is now available for 1590 THB (approx. $50 USD) in retail stores in Thailand.

Source: Samsung