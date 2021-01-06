At its first-ever virtual First Look event ahead of CES 2021, Samsung today revealed the new Neo QLED TV lineup, updated Frame TV lineup and more. Samsung also announced their journey of “Going Green” in aligning TV business operations through several long-term sustainability programs.

First, Samsung TVs will come with a solar-powered remote control in 2021. The new SolarCell Remote can be recharged by indoor light, outdoor light or USB. Samsung claims that this new SolarCell Remote will help prevent waste from a projected 99 million AAA batteries over seven years. To construct the remote, Samsung used plastics from recyclable bottles. Samsung also announced the following “Going Green” programs:

Reducing Carbon Footprint and Improving Energy Efficiency: Samsung will seek to systematically decrease its overall carbon footprint in TV manufacturing. The company will also seek to lower user power consumption and use more recycled materials across its entire TV line.

and Samsung will seek to systematically decrease its overall carbon footprint in TV manufacturing. The company will also seek to lower user power consumption and use more recycled materials across its entire TV line. Sustainable Packaging Design: Building on valuable consumer feedback, Samsung is expanding its award-winning ‘Eco-packaging’ design to all 2021 Lifestyle TVs and most of the 2021 Neo QLED line. This sustainable solution can upcycle up to 200,000 tons of corrugated boxes each year.1 By minimizing text and graphic imagery on the Eco-packaging, the oil-based ink from color printing that’s traditionally used on TV boxes is eliminated, helping to further reduce waste.

Source: Samsung