Samsung to fix Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera problems with whole new camera cluster on the Note 20+ (details)

The cameras on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra were meant to be the pièce de résistance of the smartphone, but it ended up being its Achilles heel, with multiple problems including slow auto-focus, poor macro mode and the 100x Space Zoom being little more than a gimmick.

Now renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe has revealed details of the new camera cluster for the Samsung Galaxy Note20 which is intended to address much of the issues of the S20 Ultra.

The biggest change is the replacement of the Time of Flight sensor with a new laser auto-focus element, which will hopefully improve the slow focus issues.

Samsung is also limiting the Space Zoom to x50, by replacing the 48-megapixel sensor in the periscope camera with a 13MP ISOCELL Slim 3M5 1/3? sensor with WDR (wide dynamic range) support. This should allow improved low-light performance, which is especially important when zooming in.

Samsung will be retaining the ISOCELL Bright HM1 108MP sensor, but of course, paired with the laser autofocus, but the handset will reportedly have a whole-new wide-angle camera sensor, the ultra-wide 12MP ISOCELL Fast 2L3 1/2.55? sensor with 1.4um pixels, Dual Pixel PDAF, and smart WDR support, which can achieve slow-motion recording of up to 1440fps (cropped 720p), and it can output RAW10 and RAW8 (via DPCM/PCM compression) formats.

Overall it seems Samsung has learnt its lessons their first handset of the 2020’s, which will hopefully mean those who were able to wait will be rewarded with a better smartphone in the end.

via SamMobile