Samsung announces new features in SmartThings Find for added convenience and privacy

Last week, Samsung started selling the new Galaxy SmartTag+ tracker that features both Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and ultra-wideband (UWB) technology. Users can use AR to get visually guide towards where their missing product is located using their smartphone’s camera. SmartTag+ supports SmartThings Find network which now has more than 70 million helper devices. Samsung today announced two new features for SmartThings Find, find them below.

First, users will now be able to use Bixby for convenient hands-free, voice-activated Galaxy SmartTag searches. Users can easily and quickly find their belongings by calling out the SmartTag’s name to Bixby; for instance, if the user asks “Hi Bixby, where’s my bike?” Bixby will immediately find and share its exact location by ringing it.

Second, the new Unknown Tag Search feature can detect a Galaxy SmartTag that doesn’t belong to you is moving along with you. With the press of a start button, Unknown Tag Search will scan for unknown SmartTags and provide a list to ensure nobody is secretly tracking your location.

You can order the new Galaxy SmartTag tracker here.

Source: Samsung