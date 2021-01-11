We already know Samsung will be releasing the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags trackers at their Unpacked event this week, but today reliable leaker Ishan Agarwal, has also revealed the existence of another model, the Samsung Galaxy SmartTags+.

The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag has the model number EI-T5300, while the SmartTag+ will come with EI-T7300 model number.

It is not known what new features the + designation brings, but one suspicion is UWB support, which is believed to be missing from the regular SmartTags.

With the devices, Samsung will join Apple, another company that is reportedly working on its own tile-like object tracker. While Apple AirTag will be Apple’s first object tracker device, Samsung released its first LTE-enabled tracker two years ago.

The tags will still be widely locatable, however, as Samsung has launched its mesh-based SmartThings Find location-based network, meaning the other billion Samsung owners will be helping you find your lost property no matter where it is in the world. The Galaxy SmartTag will feature end-to-end encrypted and ‘Privacy ID’ for security.

They will measure 4cmx4cmx1cm and weigh 13 grams and come in Black, Oatmeal, Denim Blue, and Mint colour options. The trackers will come in packs of two and four. The SmartTags are expected to cost around $17.

As mentioned earlier, we expect to see the gadget launched on the 14th of January, which is now only 2 weeks away.

via 91Mobile