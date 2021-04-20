Samsung’s new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 can connect with three different devices at once

Samsung has recently revealed a new keyboard on its Levant website. The new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 will work well with Samsung products including the Galaxy smartphones, Galaxy tablets and Galaxy PCs.

The new Smart Keyboard Trio 500 can connect with three different devices at once. With a single click, you can switch between smartphones, tablets, and other devices paired with the Samsung Smart Keyboard Trio 500. You can also have shortcuts to the apps that you use the most, and enjoy one-click access using 3 Hot Keys. This keyboard works via Bluetooth and requires 2 AAA batteries.

Source: Samsung via: XDA-Developers