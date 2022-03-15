Samsung is one of the most popular smartphone brands in India, but the company failed to get similar success in the PC market in the country. The South Korean brand now wants to revive its brand image as a PC maker by launching several new Windows 11 PCs in India.

Samsung has recently confirmed to an Indian news portal, Gadgets360 that it will launch six new laptops in India “to disrupt the way consumers are using laptops.”

The new Samsung laptops that will soon enter Indian markets include Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book 2, Galaxy Book 2 360, Galaxy Book 2 Business, Galaxy Book 2 Pro, and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. All these new laptops will be powered by Windows 11. Samsung has further confirmed that it’ll launch these new laptops on March 17 in India.

Samsung will sell these laptops through its own website and Amazon India website. To attract customers, the company will give cashback offers and other benefits, according to a report from SamMobile.

Samsung will now compete with Dell, HP, ASUS, Lenovo, and other well-recognized brands. However, Samsung hasn’t confirmed the offline availability of its new laptops. Samsung’s competitors will undoubtedly be at an advantage if the company decides not to make these new laptops available offline.

Samsung fans in India will definitely be happy about the latest development and will love to see their favorite tech brands bringing more products to the country. If Samsung manages to taste the success that it wants in India, the company will surely launch more Windows 11 laptops in India.

Are you one of those who’re looking to buy any of the Samsung laptops mentioned above? Do let us know in the comments section.