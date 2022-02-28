Samsung Electronics announced the Galaxy Book2 Business today, a new and powerful PC available in Intel vPro and non-vPro. It’s touted as the ideal device lineup for those in a hybrid work environment, especially since it comes with various productivity and security features that businesses can benefit from. KC Choi, EVP and Head of Global Mobile B2B Team, MX Business at Samsung Electronics, said that we are currently living in “a new era where hybrid working is the norm.”

Below, you’ll find some of the features you can expect from the upcoming Galaxy Book2 Business.

Top-Level Security

With Samsung’s defense-grade security technology, Intel Hardware Shield Technology, and secure embedded processor for BIOS protection, the Galaxy Book2 Business ensures that employees in a hybrid work setup can receive the kind of security they need.

The new device comes with a Tamper Alert function, which detects malicious attempts to meddle with security-critical data. This function also prevents the device’s operating system from being infiltrated.

If it gets cyber attacked, the Galaxy Book2 Business saves valuable data with BIOS auto-recovery. This function can detect any threats during the device’s boot process and immediately restores the BIOS with a backup to ensure the corruption doesn’t have a chance to infiltrate.

Be Productive Everywhere

The Galaxy Book2 Business ensures that every video call or meeting will have a “crisp, clean and professional feel” no matter which video-conferencing app is used.

An Auto-Framing feature ensures the camera automatically focuses on the on-screen faces.

With the Background Effects feature, employees can minimize distractions, allowing others to focus on what they have to say instead of what’s going on in the background.

The Galaxy Book2 Business PC also ensures that the user’s voice comes through loud and clear during calls and meetings by filtering out any sounds in the background along with static and other distracting noises.

The device offers facial detection with the IR camera, allowing users to access different apps quickly without typing in their passwords constantly.

A Connected Ecosystem

With the Samsung Account Single Sign-On feature, employees will only have to enter their credentials once, ultimately making the authentication process much simpler.

Thanks to the new blockchain-based Private Share, employees can safely share sensitive information and data with others.

Users can set an expiration date for the different files they send, ensuring that every piece of confidential information remains confidential.

Samsung’s SmartThings Find helps users locate their Galaxy Book2 Business if they misplace it. This feature can be used for any Galaxy device.

The Galaxy Book2 Business PC can also sync with smartphone apps through Link to Windows. This way, users can send text messages and answer calls no matter which device they use.

Thanks to the Galaxy Book2 Business’ crossover app continuity feature, users can pick up right where they left off.

The Galaxy Book2 Business will officially be available this April 2022. Interested users or businesses can learn more about this upcoming device on the official Samsung website.