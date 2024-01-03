Samsung sends out invites for 'Unpacked 2024', here is what to expect

A couple of months ago, we reported that Samsung decided to bring forward the release of the Galaxy S24 series to January 17, breaking away from its years of tradition to launch flagship “S” series phones in February. Today, Samsung has sent out invites to press members for the “Unpacked 2024” event, confirming that the Galaxy S24 series will indeed be announced on that date.

What to expect at the ‘Unpacked 2024’ event

In an official blog post, the company said that the event will see the unveiling of “the latest premium Galaxy innovations”, and “an all-new mobile experience powered by AI”. In other words, the company is seemingly confirming the rumors that its own generative AI model, known as Guass AI, will debut on Galaxy S24. However, it’ll be interesting to see whether Samsung incorporates Guass AI only into the premium-most Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Apart from the Galaxy S24 series, the South Korean tech giant could also launch Galaxy Book4 laptops. Our sister site, Windowsreport, exclusively reported that Galaxy Book4 will consist of Galaxy Book4, Galaxy Book4 360, Galaxy Book4 360 Pro, Galaxy Book4 Pro, and Galaxy Book4 Ultra.

When and where is the event taking place?

“Unpacked 2024” will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, and it’ll be an in-person event. Samsung will also stream it live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s YouTube channel from 10 a.m. PST, 1 p.m. EST, 6 p.m. GMT, and 7 p.m. CET.

Will you be watching the unveiling of the Galaxy S24 series on January 17? Let us know in the comments section.