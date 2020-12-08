We posted earlier that Samsung is working on a pretty nice screen recorder app for their Windows 10 laptops.

The app, simply called Samsung Screen Recorder, should be good enough for most user needs.

Gallery

The app features an always-on-top app bar which will let you:

Start screen recording

Take a screenshot

Launch a webcam window

Launch the app settings

You can select the screen to record (useful for a dual-monitor setup), select a webcam as the source, and adjust the following parameters:

Video resolution of the recording (up to a low quality of 720 × 480)

Audio On / Off (and audio source selection)

Yes / no display of the cursor icon during recording and associated click effects

Select the folder where to save the recordings

Image format selection of screenshots (PNG, JPEG, TIFF and BMP)

Quick keyboard input customization

Other information, app usage guide, etc.

Recording will start after a 3-second count-down timer.

The app is currently in the Microsoft Store and is unfortunately only be available to Samsung laptops. Thankfully Microsoft is working on a Powertoy (Video Gif Editor) with similar functionality, but likely fewer features. Read more about that here.

Find the app in the Microsoft Store here.

via Alumia