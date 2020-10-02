Many of our readers will know you can use the Xbox Game Bar to screen record an app, but Microsoft does not have an official full screen screen recording app for Windows 10.

Thankfully the Powertoys team has now stepped up, and are currently working on a screen recording app called Video GIF Capture that can either record a custom segment or full-screen video of your PC screen, and save this as a video or Gif.

The feature would be activated by the Win + Shift + R keyboard shortcut and activating it will darken the screen, allowing you to select a segment or the full screen.

The Video GIF Capture app will also have basic editing features.

The team is developing the app on GitHub and are taking feedback here.

via WindowsLatest