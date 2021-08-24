It seems Samsung has hit it out of the park with their new generation of foldable, as the company has so many pre-orders they can not meet demand.

AllAboutSamsung reports that the company is sending out emails to some of those who pre-ordered the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch4 informing them that their order may be delayed from the end of August to the middle of September.

Samsung blames the delay on “unexpected high demand” and says they are working flat out to deliver the devices as soon as possible.

Not all models are affected, with the LTE version of the Watch4 and 512 GB version of the Z Fold3 reportedly most delayed.

At this stage, it is not clear if Samsung has limited production due to the semi-conductor shortage, or if they were indeed overwhelmed by demand, as both seem to be equally possible.

What do our readers think? Let us know below.

via Winfuture