Samsung reveals new camera sensors ahead of Unpacked July 2024. Coming to Galaxy S25?

Samsung has just had a big day. The South Korean tech giant has just recently unveiled the dates for its second Unpacked 2024 event, taking place in Paris on July 10, 2024. But now, just right after the announcement, Samsung revealed that it’s releasing a new set of mobile image sensors for smartphone cameras.

Samsung Electronics announced the launch of three mobile sensors: the Isocell HP9, the GNJ, and the JN5, designed for both main and sub cameras in smartphones as camera smartphones become larger in size and more efficient.

Samsung says that the Isocell HP9 is the industry’s first 200MP telephoto sensor, and that’s not baseless at all. You get 200 million 0.56-micrometer pixels in a 1/1.4-inch optical format for the Isocell HP9, which is better than the current market offering. You also get support for HDR and in-sensor zoom modes for up to 12x.

The South Korean company also launched the 50 MP Isocell GNJ which has been rumored to be demoed on the Galaxy S25 smartphones. The GNJ packs a dual-pixel sensor with 50 million 1.0?m pixels in a 1/1.57-inch optical format and uses

Samsung also boasts that the GNJ consumes less power than its competitor with a 29% improvement in preview mode and 34% in video mode at 4K 60fps.

Another sensor in the market is the Isocell JN5, offering advanced low-light performance and HDR capabilities. The slim JN5 is a sensor that’s well-made for selfie cameras, matching JN1’s 1/2.76-inch sensor size and 0.64-micron pixels from Galaxy A13 and M13 smartphones. It also boasts 50 MP and uses dual-slope gain tech to bolden the analog light information for a better HDR experience.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S25 smartphones are expected to launch in the January 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event, following the years-long trend. Earlier this year, the company also launched the Galaxy S24, bringing Galaxy AI, powered by Google Gemini, to the masses.