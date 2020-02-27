The flagship tentpole feature of the Samsung Galaxy S20 range is its cameras, but so far its cameras have failed to impress, with PC Mag saying for example:

I ran into some disturbing software bugs while trying out the camera. Focus pulsing is the most annoying; sometimes the focus just doesn’t want to lock, or only locks after clearly trying out a few different focal lengths for a second or two. That can be enough to lose a shot. This happened to me most often when trying to focus on something close to the camera; the focus would switch to the close-up object, then to the distance, then back. It also happened in low light time and again.

InputMag similarly said:

 While there’s no arguing that Samsung has crammed in more powerful cameras (on paper), the iPhone 11 Pro is still the superior smartphone camera with wider dynamic range, more life-like colors, sharper details when it comes to skin tones and hair, and smoother video stabilization.

Samsung has now responded to the criticism with an official statement, promising a fix.

They say:

“The Galaxy S20 features a groundbreaking, advanced camera system. We are constantly working to optimize performance to deliver the best experience for consumers. As part of this ongoing effort, we are working on a future update to improve the camera experience.”

SamMobile notes Samsung uses a new PDAF (phase-detection autofocus) system which may be the root cause of the issues. Samsung has already released a firmware update for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in South Korea promising camera fixes, so we will hopefully see the S20 live up to its promise sooner rather than later.

Comments