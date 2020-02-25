We have not been overly impressed by the results of from the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, and it seems we were right to expect more, as Samsung has just released an update for the device which mainly brings improvements to the snapper.

Noticed in Korea by TizenHelp, firmware version G988NKSU1ATB delivers camera improvements and the March 2020 security patch.

The changelog for the 418 MB file specifically notes that it improves camera quality and fixes an auto flash issue.

The firmware is currently rolling out in Korea, and should read shores further afield in short order.

Via SamMobile.