Samsung appears to have published some of their new collection of Windows 10 apps for their services. This morning we wrote that the Samsung SmartThings app is now available in the Microsoft Store, and now we have the much more needed Samsung Quick Share app.

Unfortunately, unlike the SmartThings app, the Quick Share app is only available to Samsung Galaxy Book owners, and largely the recent models.

Samsung writes:

Quick Share is a device-to-device file sharing feature that allows you to quickly and easily transfer content saved on your Galaxy device to people nearby who have Samsung Galaxy devices (Galaxy Phone, Galaxy Tab, Galaxy Book) using wireless communication technology. The conditions for sharing files between the Galaxy Book and Galaxy mobile devices using Quick Share are as follows. [Conditions to support the Galaxy Book]

-. Galaxy mobile device (excluding the Android Go model)

(1) For Android 10: On Galaxy mobile devices with OneUI 2.1 or higher, Quick Share v.12.1.0 or higher and MDE Service Framework 1.1.37 or higher versions must be installed.

(2) For Android 11: Galaxy mobile devices with Quick Share v.12.1.0 or higher and MDE Service Framework 1.2.11 or higher [Supported models] Samsung Galaxy Book: Galaxy Books released from May 2021 onwards with Windows 10 version 20H2 or higher. Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, Galaxy Book Pro 360

Samsung says models supported may be subject to change.

Lucky Samsung Galaxy Book owners can download the app here. Hopefully, in time, Samsung will realize the utility of having a sharing app available to everyone.

via Alumia