Samsung Pay now allows you to store Covid-19 vaccination records

Samsung Pay is a mobile payment and digital wallet service available for Samsung Galaxy users. It also allows them to store digital versions of payment cards that can be used to make contactless payments. The Commons Project Foundation recently announced the availability of SMART Health Cards displaying Covid-19 vaccination status within Samsung Pay.

With this support, Samsung Galaxy users in the U.S. can download a verifiable digital version of their Covid-19 vaccine record received from leading pharmacies, providers, or health systems and store it in Samsung Pay.

Here’s how you can add COVID vaccination record to Samsung Pay:

Download the CommonHealth app from the Google Play Store and follow instructions to access your Covid-19 vaccine credential.

Once you have access to your Covid-19 vaccine credential within the CommonHealth app, click the “Add to Samsung Pay” link.

Open Samsung Pay and click “Covid-19 Vaccine Pass” from the homepage.

“Samsung Pay simplifies transactions for millions of mobile device users. As more and more consumers use their Samsung devices as a digital wallet it is a natural extension to make Covid-19 vaccination records more easily accessible,” said Rob White, Sr. Director of Product for Samsung Pay, Samsung Electronics America. “We are proud to partner with The Commons Project Foundation on this important initiative and to help make life easier.”

“CommonHealth’s collaboration with Samsung marks another important milestone as the availability and acceptance of SMART Health Cards as the standard for digital vaccination records continues to expand,” said JP Pollak, cofounder and chief architect of The Commons Project. “As a leading mobile device manufacturer and digital wallet, Samsung offers a secure and easily accessible place for consumers to store this vital health information. The Commons Project is committed to the continued expansion of our network of partners, empowering users with their own health data to use in enhanced and secure ways.”

Source: Samsung