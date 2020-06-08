Samsung files a patent for AR glasses that can connect to another device

Samsung, Apple and a host of other companies are currently working on AR devices that could connect to a smartphone or any other device and act as a second interactive screen for the user.

It looks like Samsung might finally found a way to make AR glasses feasible for consumers as the company has filed a new patent detailing how an AR glass may work. According to the patent (via WindowsUnited) published on June 4, 2020, Samsung is working on AR glasses that will connect to another device to project virtual displays.

An electronic device is provided. The electronic device comprises a touchscreen, a communication module, and at least one processor operatively connected with the touchscreen and the communication module. The at least one processor is configured to establish a communication connection with an augmented reality (AR) device using the communication module, transmit data for display of a first content to the AR device using the communication module, display a first user interface for controlling the first content on the touchscreen, transmit data for display of the first content varied by a first input received through the first user interface to the AR device using the communication module, transmit data for display of a second content different from the first content to the AR device using the communication module, display a second user interface for controlling the second content on the touchscreen, and transmit data for display of the second content varied by a second input received through the second user interface to the AR device using the communication module. Other various embodiments are possible as well. – Samsung

AR glasses could have plenty of use cases in the future including having a second screen for a smartphone and the ability to consume content without having to pull up the smartphone.