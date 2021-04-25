Samsung allows you to convert your older Galaxy smartphones into IoT devices

Samsung recently announced a new program called Galaxy Upcycling at Home which will allow Galaxy device owners to convert their older Galaxy smartphones into IoT devices through a simple software update. Through this software update, you can make use of the built-in sensors in the older smartphones and repurpose them as IoT devices.

Using an improved artificial intelligence (AI) solution, Galaxy devices can more accurately distinguish sounds in everyday surroundings, and users can choose to save certain sound recordings. For example, if the device detects sounds such as a baby crying, dog barking, cat meowing, or a knock, it will send an alert directly to the user’s smartphone and the user can listen to the recorded sound.

Devices can also be used as a light sensor to measure the brightness level of the room. Users can easily set the device to automatically turn on the lights or the TV through SmartThings if the room becomes darker than the preset standard of light.

For a smartphone to continuously detect sound and light, it needs to be actively operating for long periods of time. To achieve this, Samsing has introduced battery optimization solutions to minimize battery usage.

The beta service for Galaxy Upcycling at Home is now available in the US, the UK and Korea.

Source: Samsung