Samsung announces Odyssey Neo G8, world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor

by Pradeep

 

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Ahead of CES 2022, Samsung today announced Odyssey Neo G8, world’s first 4K 240Hz gaming monitor.

The Odyssey Neo G8 features a 32-inch quantum mini-LED display with a curved (1000R curvature) design and 4K resolution (3,840 x 2,160). Thanks to Samsung’s Quantum HDR 2000 technology, this monitor supports maximum brightness of 2,000 nits. Also, this monitor supports 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio for more detail.

In addition to the improved display technology, this monitor comes with a lot of gaming-related convenience features such as the CoreSync that allows users to personalize their setup with multiple color mode based on the content on the screen, Auto Source Switch+ and more.
The Odyssey Neo G8 offers Adaptive Sync on DP1.4 and HDMI2.1 VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) through HDMI 2.1 with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro.

Source: Samsung

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments