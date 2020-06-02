Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor with 240Hz refresh rate and QLED display now available for order

At CES 2020, Samsung announced the groundbreaking Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. The Odyssey G7 comes in 32-inch and 27-inch models and they feature QHD 2560×1440 resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio and HDR600 panel that supports 600 cd/m2 peak brightness. When it comes to design, the G7 comes with a sleek, matte black exterior and color-changing rear core lighting. Samsung yesterday announced the global availability of this monitor.
Highlights of Odyssey G7:
- The G7 monitor is the world’s first 1000R gaming monitor, meaning it boasts a curvature radius of 1,000 millimeters.
- The 27- and 32-inch G7 delivers a rapid, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time and deep 1000R curvature, giving games an edge.
- Gamers can also benefit from Wide Quad-High Definition (WQHD; 2,560×1,440 resolution), 16:9 aspect ratio, 600 cd/m2 peak brightness and Quantum dot technology for exceptionally accurate color presentation regardless of lighting.
- Samsung’s latest curved gaming monitor, the G7, also supports NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility and Adaptive Sync on DP1.4, offering players exceptionally dynamic and seamless gameplay during any scenario.
Source: Samsung
Comments